SAO PAULO, April 3 Shares of PDG Realty SA , Brazil's biggest homebuilder, dropped 5 percent in Tuesday afternoon trading ahead of fourth-quarter results that have raised concerns among some analysts.

PDG's Chief Executive Zeca Grabowsky is likely to step down, a source at one of the company's units told Reuters earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)