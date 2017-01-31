NEW YORK, Jan 31 (IFR) - A default at PDVSA is probable as
the Venezuelan oil company faces a weak liquidity position and
relatively high amoritzation schedule in 2017, Fitch said in a
report on Tuesday.
The state-own entity's EBITDA after royalties and social
expenditures for the last 12 months ending June 2016 was
negative, the rating agency calculated.
With a default probable, Fitch expects average recovery
rates on the company's bond to be between 31%-50%.
"Should oil prices remain around current levels, average
recovery may lead to additional future defaults to further
reduce obligations and allow for necessary transfers to the
government," said Lucas Aristizabal, a senior director at Fitch,
said.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)