NEW YORK, Aug 24 (IFR) - Jefferies is marketing trade
receivable promissory notes from cash-strapped Venezuelan oil
company PDVSA, three market sources told IFR on Wednesday.
The investment bank is sending out price indications of
35.00-50.00 on three series of 6.5% notes due 2019, with sizes
of US$120m, US$200m and US$500m.
Reuters reported in May that PDVSA was looking to sell
promissory notes to cover unpaid bills from its suppliers, and
had hired Miami-based CP Capital to structure the notes.
"This is the first time I have seen someone trying to sell
[this kind of paper]," one market strategist told IFR.
Two of the sources said Jefferies had indicated that it was
talking directly to one of state-owned PDVSA's suppliers to
provide the notes.
Jefferies declined to comment.
The deal is being marketed as having an attractive relative
value against the curves of both PDVSA and the Venezuelan
sovereign.
But some market participants are wary of purchasing
securities that could be subordinated to senior debt in the
event of a Venezuelan default.
"A lot of people are wondering if [the notes] are pari passu
to bond debt," said the strategist. "If Venezuela goes belly-up,
you need to know where you stand in the queue."
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)