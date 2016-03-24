ZURICH, March 24 In a widening corruption probe
into Venezuela's state oil company by the U.S. Justice
Department, Swiss regulators have agreed to provide U.S.
prosecutors with records from at least 18 banks relating to the
oil firm, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
The request for information from the U.S. authorities was
part of their investigation into bribery at Petroleos de
Venezuela SA (PDVSA). U.S. authorities say they have
traced over $1 billion to a conspiracy involving a Venezuelan
magnate who allegedly paid bribes to obtain contracts from
PDVSA.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara had requested the records in
connection with an investigation by the New York Attorney's
Office into representatives of Venezuelan energy company Derwick
Associates, which has done business with PDVSA, Switzerland's
Federal Office of Justice told Bloomberg. Records of any wire
transactions between the 18 banks and individuals or companies
suspected of bribery or other criminal conduct in Venezuela
would be given to federal prosecutors in New York as a result of
the request.
The Swiss Federal Office of Justice did not immediately
respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Both the U.S. Justice Department and a spokeswoman for
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment.
In December, three former officials at Venezuela's state oil
company pleaded guilty in a federal court in Houston, Texas, to
charges related to a scheme by two businessmen to corruptly
secure energy contracts, the U.S. Justice Department said on
Wednesday.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi and Nate Raymond; Editing
by Mark Potter)