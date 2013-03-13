Position: President of the Central Bank of Peru
Incumbent: Julio Velarde
Date of Birth: June 30, 1952
Term: Velarde was reappointed to head the central bank by
President Ollanta Humala in July. Velarde was first named to the
post in September 2006 by former President Alan Garcia.
Key Facts:
- Velarde is credited with helping Peru avoid deflation
during the 2009 global economic crisis, cutting interest rates
to an all-time low of 1.25 percent.
- The central bank raised the benchmark rate five times in
2011 to 4.25 percent to ward off creeping inflation
expectations, but has held the rate steady for the past 22
months as inflation has cooled and the economy has expanded at
around 6 percent.
- Peru's central bank has taken steps to absorb heavy dollar
inflows after stimulus measures abroad flooded higher yielding
Latin American assets with hot money.
- The central bank bought a record $13.85 billion on the spot
foreign exchange market in 2012 as the Peruvian sol gained 5.72
percent against the dollar. It has also tightened reserve
requirements on banks several times and raised the foreign
investment ceiling for private pension funds.
- Velarde first served on the central bank's board of
directors from 1990 to 1992 when conservative Alberto Fujimori
was president. He helped slay rampant hyper-inflation at a time
of financial chaos in Peru.
- Chairman of the Latin American Reserve Fund from 2004 to
2006, Velarde was also a member of Peru's central bank board of
directors from 2001 to 2003.
- Velarde has a doctorate in economics from Brown University
and has served as head of the economics faculty at Lima's
Pacifico University.