Position: Peruvian Finance Minister

Incumbent: Luis Miguel Castilla

Date of Birth: October 31, 1968

Term: Newly elected President Ollanta Humala appointed Castilla in July of this year. Castilla served as deputy finance minister in former President Alan Garcia's government.

Key Facts:

- Castilla is closely associated with the free-market economic model that has been in place in Peru for two decades. Humala pleased investors by choosing Castilla over the academic economists he relied on during his campaign, many of whom favored more state control in the economy.

- Castilla says the government is prepared to launch a stimulus plan if the global economy slides back into recession and threatens Peru's growth. He estimates Peru's economy will grow 6.5 percent this year after surging 8.8 percent in 2010.

- Humala's government proposed a modest 5 percent increase to the 2012 budget and says funding for new social programs the president promised during his campaign is guaranteed this year because of the country's larger-than-expected fiscal surplus.

- Standard & Poor's raised its long-term foreign currency rating for Peru on expectations Humala's team will run a sound budget and support growth.

- Castilla has worked in the Andean Development Corporation (CAF) and also consulted for the World Bank. He has a doctorate in economics from Johns Hopkins University and a master's degree from McGill University.

