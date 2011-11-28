Position: Peruvian Finance Minister
Incumbent: Luis Miguel Castilla
Date of Birth: October 31, 1968
Term: Newly elected President Ollanta Humala appointed
Castilla in July of this year. Castilla served as deputy
finance minister in former President Alan Garcia's government.
Key Facts:
- Castilla is closely associated with the free-market
economic model that has been in place in Peru for two decades.
Humala pleased investors by choosing Castilla over the academic
economists he relied on during his campaign, many of whom
favored more state control in the economy.
- Castilla says the government is prepared to launch a
stimulus plan if the global economy slides back into recession
and threatens Peru's growth. He estimates Peru's economy will
grow 6.5 percent this year after surging 8.8 percent in 2010.
- Humala's government proposed a modest 5 percent increase
to the 2012 budget and says funding for new social programs the
president promised during his campaign is guaranteed this year
because of the country's larger-than-expected fiscal surplus.
- Standard & Poor's raised its long-term foreign currency
rating for Peru on expectations Humala's team will run a sound
budget and support growth.
- Castilla has worked in the Andean Development Corporation
(CAF) and also consulted for the World Bank. He has a doctorate
in economics from Johns Hopkins University and a master's
degree from McGill University.
