July 22 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp
reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, helped by
stronger price realizations in the United States and higher
sales volumes in Australia.
Peabody's shares rose as much as 3.7 percent on Tuesday, as
investors welcomed the suggested improvement in demand for
metallurgical, or steel-making, coal.
Shares of other coal miners also rose modestly, with Alpha
Natural Resources Inc rising 3 percent and Arch Coal Inc
, Consol Energy Inc and Cloud Peak Energy Inc
gaining up to 1 percent.
U.S. coal miners have been grappling with a host of problems
such as poor rail transportation to western states, lower sales
and weak met coal prices, which have forced them to idle mines.
Arch Coal said on Monday that it would idle its Cumberland
River coal company complex in Kentucky and Virginia, while
Cliffs Natural Resources said last month that it planned
to idle its Pinnacle mine in West Virginia unless market
conditions improve.
"Peabody is shipping more metallurgical coal than most
people had expected," said Clarkson Capital Markets analyst
Jeremy Sussman, referring to the company's higher second-quarter
sales volumes in Australia.
Peabody sold 4.8 million tons of met coal in Australia in
the quarter, higher than the 4.3 million tons Sussman had
expected.
Peabody also reaffirmed its 2014 sales target of 35 million
to 37 million tons from its Australian operations, helped by an
improvement in performance at its Goonyella mine in the
north-eastern part of the country.
Peabody said in May that it would sell its Wilkie Creek Mine
in Australia for $70 million.
Revenue from the company's Australian operations fell 5
percent to $744.8 million in the second quarter ended June 30.
Australia accounts for 40 percent of Peabody's total revenue.
Peabody forecast a third-quarter adjusted loss of 40-53
cents per share, much bigger than the 20 cents per share loss
analysts were expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"Overall, while we anticipate investors will appreciate
Peabody's ability to hold the line in Australia in a softer
price environment, we expect investors to be cautious on the
company's notably softer Q3 guidance," Brean Capital analyst
Lucas Pipes wrote in a note.
Excluding one-time items, Peabody's second-quarter loss was
28 cents per share, slightly lower than the average analyst
estimate of 29 cents per share.
Peabody's shares were up 1.2 percent at $15.50 in late
morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The stock had fallen about 21.5 percent this year to
Monday's close, while the S&P 500 Coal & Consumable Fuels Sub
Index fell 3.5 percent in the period.
