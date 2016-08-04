CHICAGO Aug 3 Peabody Energy Corp
asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to allow it to pay up to $11.9
million in bonuses for six top executives if the global coal
producer meets performance targets and emerges from Chapter 11
bankruptcy protection.
The incentive package, which for the first time includes
targets for cleaning up coal pits, would raise the pay for the
company's chief executive officer to $3.9 million from $1
million if all targets are met.
Peabody said in a filing with U.S. Bankruptcy Court in St.
Louis on Wednesday that the incentives for its executive
leadership team will help the company maximize the value of its
estate for the benefit of all stakeholders.
U.S. courts often give bankrupt companies the nod to make
special bonus payments to senior management for meeting
performance goals, although the plans are sometimes defeated by
opposition from the U.S. bankruptcy watchdog and unions.
Rival coal producer Alpha Natural Resources Inc received
court approval to pay up to $6.8 million to 15 participants
after arguing that the incentives were essential to ensuring a
successful reorganization. Alpha emerged from bankruptcy in
July.
For Peabody, the bonuses would be distributed to Chief
Executive Officer Glenn Kellow, the presidents of its Australia
and Americas units and the heads of the company's finance,
marketing and legal departments.
In 2014, Kellow received a bonus of nearly $1 million as
chief operating officer, according to the company's most recent
proxy statement.
If Peabody meets all of its targets, which include operating
performance, cash flow and land reclamation, Kellow would
receive a cash bonus of about $2.9 million.
Peabody has heightened its focus on mine cleanups this year
as part of a push to reduce $1.14 billion of environmental
liabilities before it emerges from bankruptcy.
If the company fails to meet any targets the executives will
only get their base salaries, which range from $444,000 to $1
million, according to the filing.
Peabody argues the plan's maximum value falls in the lower
half of a group of plans for bankrupt companies of its size. The
most costly plans were valued at more than $16 million at the
high end, according to Peabody.
However, the most valuable plans had an average of 48
participants, and Peabody's proposal would pay nearly $2 million
on average per participant, more than double other large plans,
according to the court filing.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; editing by Tom Hals, G Crosse)