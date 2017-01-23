CHICAGO Jan 23 Indiana and several
environmental groups are objecting to a plan by Peabody Energy
Corp to exit its $8 billion Chapter 11 bankruptcy,
citing concerns over how the company will cover about $1 billion
in future mine cleanup costs.
Most creditors support the plan by the world's largest
private-sector coal company to cut $5 billion of debt, but it
faced official objections in court filings on Friday.
Indiana and the environmental groups objected to Peabody's
failure to disclose how it will finance the future cleanup of
contaminated mines, an issue that has attracted attention in
several recent coal bankruptcies because of a federal program
called "self-bonding."
For decades, self-bonding has exempted large coal companies
like Peabody from setting aside cash or collateral to ensure
that mined land would be returned to its natural setting, as
required by law.
In its reorganization plan filed last month, Peabody said it
would address its self-bonding cleanup obligations in accordance
with the law but did not provide further details.
In a limited objection, Sierra Club said details on
financial coverage of cleanup obligations were necessary for
parties to determine whether the reorganization plan is
feasible.
Peabody holds self-bonds in Wyoming, New Mexico, Indiana and
Illinois.
In an emailed statement, Peabody spokesman Vic Svec said the
company was funding every dollar of its current cleanup
obligations and had accelerated restoration work over the past
year, reducing its bond obligation by 18 percent.
"We look forward to continuing to restore the land and
provide assurances for future obligations, through a potential
blend of both third-party surety bonds and self-bonding," Svec
said.
Rivals Arch Coal Inc and Alpha Natural Resources
replaced self-bonds for environmental liabilities at active
mines with third-party bonds when they emerged from Chapter 11
last year.
A hearing to approve Peabody's reorganization will be held
in St. Louis on Thursday.
Among other objections filed on Friday, certain creditors
and shareholders opposed the proposed recoveries granted under
the plan, and four former executives, including ex-chief
executive officer Gregory Boyce, filed a complaint about their
retirement packages.
Svec said the company was evaluating the objections and
would respond in due course.
The U.S. Trustee, a government watchdog for bankruptcies,
has also objected to parts of the reorganization plan.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)