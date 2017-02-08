CHICAGO Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court
dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy
Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any
complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the
bankruptcy court.
An ad hoc committee of dissenting creditors had said that a
key piece of Peabody's proposal to exit Chapter 11 protection
violates U.S. bankruptcy law by prematurely requiring creditors
to promise to support it.
A bankruptcy panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
did not address the merits of the motion.
Peabody hopes to emerge from bankruptcy in April, a year
after its Chapter 11 filing with over $8 billion of debt. Its
bankruptcy confirmation trial is scheduled for March 16.
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)