By Jessica DiNapoli
March 16 Peabody Energy Corp, the
largest U.S. coal producer, may have to seek bankruptcy
protection, the company said in a regulatory filing on
Wednesday, citing poor economies in countries that import coal
and other factors battering the coal industry.
Its shares fell 46 percent to $2.16.
Falling demand for coal, tougher environmental controls and
cheaper natural gas have pushed several big coal miners,
including Arch Coal Inc, into bankruptcy in the past
year.
Peabody, which flagged the possibility of bankruptcy under
the "risk factors" section of a filing with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission, said it had decided to skip $71.1
million in interest payments, kicking off a 30-day grace period.
The company, said there was "substantial doubt" about its
ability to continue as a going concern. It cited stagnating
economic growth in major coal importers and the potential for
additional regulatory requirements imposed on producers.
Coal prices, which hit historic highs above $200
per tonne in 2008, now trade at around $40 a tonne. Goldman
Sachs Group has said coal would never gain enough traction to
lift it out of its slump.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration on Wednesday
forecast that this year will be the first year that natural gas
fired generation exceeds coal generation on an annual basis.
About a third of U.S. electricity comes from natural gas, versus
32 percent from coal and 19 percent from nuclear. As recently as
2000, coal accounted for about half.
St. Louis-based Peabody, which employed 7,600 people on Dec.
31, said it was also looking into other sources of capital to
support its needs for cash and keep it in compliance with
creditors. Bond exchanges, cost cuts and waivers to its credit
agreements are some of its options, the company said.
Peabody owns interest in 26 mines in the United States and
Australia, with about three-quarters of its output going to U.S.
electricity generators, according to its filing. It has trading
and business offices in Australia, China, and India, among
others.
China, where coal imports have slowed to support domestic
producers, represented 7.1 percent of total Peabody sales last
year.
On March 11, Peabody reported $900 million of cash and cash
equivalents. It had reported $261.3 million in cash and cash
equivalents at Dec. 31, and then, in February, borrowed the
maximum amount available under its revolving credit line, about
$945 million.
The company said in a statement its auditors have concluded
its current financial path may not be sustainable and "may
result in an acceleration of our debt obligations."
Peabody had total debt of $6.3 billion at the end of 2015.
Peabody's lenders are pushing it to restructure its debt
through bankruptcy.
Peabody's efforts to raise funds through asset sales hit a
roadblock last month. A deal to raise $358 million in cash by
selling coal mines in New Mexico and Colorado was temporarily
shelved after the buyer failed to secure financing.
Peabody's shares have crashed from their record high of more
than $1,300 in 2008 to $2.36 on Wednesday morning. Its market
capitalization was $74 million Wednesday, down from over $20
billion in 2008, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Fellow coal miner Foresight Energy LP said on
Tuesday it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if it does not
reach an out-of-court restructuring agreement with its lenders.
Patriot Coal Corp, which was spun off from Peabody in 2007,
filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2015, just 18 months
after emerging from its previous Chapter 11.
Other coal miners that have filed for protection include
Walter Energy and Alpha Natural Resources Inc
.
Cloud Peak Energy Inc, Consol Energy Inc,
Foresight and Westmoreland Coal Co were all lower by
about 1 percent in midday trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli in New York and Amrutha Gayathri
in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Nick Zieminski)
