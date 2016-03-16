SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 The interest rate short sellers must pay to borrow shares of Peabody Energy has jumped to 100 percent after the largest U.S. coal producer said on Wednesday it may have to seek bankruptcy protection.

Peabody has been shorted so heavily that virtually no shares were available on Wednesday for short sellers to make new bets against the company, according to data from S3 Partners, a financial analytics firm.

Shares of Peabody sank 49 percent to $2.05 after the company flagged the bankruptcy risk under the "risk factors" section of a regulatory filing said there was "substantial doubt" about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Before Wednesday's slump, the stock had lost 95 percent of its value from a year ago when it traded at over $80, rewarding short sellers who have steadily increased bets against the company over that time.

Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them, hoping to buy them back at a lower price and then return them to their owner. In the meantime, they must also pay interest and any dividends to the shares' owner.

Short sellers are paying annualized interest rates of 100 percent to get their hands on extremely scarce Peabody shares, compared to about 75 percent a week ago, said Ihor Dusaniwsky, S3's head of research.

"In the short term, you'll be paying more than 100 percent on your existing borrows," Dusaniwsky said. "The shorts are looking for some extreme velocity."

Data from FIS' Astec Analytics, which also tracks share lending, indicated interest rates already above 100 percent.

Falling demand for coal, tough environmental controls and cheaper natural gas have already pushed several big coal miners into bankruptcy in the past year and the energy sector as a whole has been heavily shorted. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)