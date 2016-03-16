By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 The interest rate short
sellers must pay to borrow shares of Peabody Energy has
jumped to 100 percent after the largest U.S. coal producer said
on Wednesday it may have to seek bankruptcy protection.
Peabody has been shorted so heavily that virtually no shares
were available on Wednesday for short sellers to make new bets
against the company, according to data from S3 Partners, a
financial analytics firm.
Shares of Peabody sank 49 percent to $2.05 after the company
flagged the bankruptcy risk under the "risk factors" section of
a regulatory filing said there was "substantial doubt" about its
ability to continue as a going concern.
Before Wednesday's slump, the stock had lost 95 percent of
its value from a year ago when it traded at over $80, rewarding
short sellers who have steadily increased bets against the
company over that time.
Short sellers borrow shares and then sell them, hoping to
buy them back at a lower price and then return them to their
owner. In the meantime, they must also pay interest and any
dividends to the shares' owner.
Short sellers are paying annualized interest rates of 100
percent to get their hands on extremely scarce Peabody shares,
compared to about 75 percent a week ago, said Ihor Dusaniwsky,
S3's head of research.
"In the short term, you'll be paying more than 100 percent
on your existing borrows," Dusaniwsky said. "The shorts are
looking for some extreme velocity."
Data from FIS' Astec Analytics, which also tracks share
lending, indicated interest rates already above 100 percent.
Falling demand for coal, tough environmental controls and
cheaper natural gas have already pushed several big coal miners
into bankruptcy in the past year and the energy sector as a
whole has been heavily shorted.
(Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)