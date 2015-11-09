Nov 9 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp
said it reached an agreement with the New York Attorney
General's office to amend its climate change disclosures,
bringing to an end an eight-year investigation.
Peabody shares rose 5 percent to $15.27 in morning trading
on Monday.
News of the agreement comes days after reports that Attorney
General Eric Schneiderman was probing Exxon Mobil Corp
over whether the oil firm had misled the public and shareholders
about the perils of climate change.
Schneiderman subpoenaed Exxon on Nov. 4 evening, demanding
extensive financial records, emails and other documents, a
source familiar with the investigation told Reuters.
Peabody said on Monday that there was no other action
associated with this settlement, no admission or denial of
wrongdoing, and no financial penalty.
The company had denied it had the ability to project the
impact of increased climate change regulation on its business
even though it had internally made such projections, a statement
from Schneiderman's office said.
Peabody will file revised disclosures with the Securities
and Exchange Commission, the statement from Schneiderman said.
