Nov 9 Peabody Energy Corp, the biggest
U.S. coal miner, said on Monday it had reached an agreement with
the New York Attorney General's office to amend its climate
change disclosures, bringing to an end an eight-year
investigation.
News of the agreement comes days after reports that state
Attorney General Eric Schneiderman was probing Exxon Mobil Corp
over whether the oil company had misled the public and
shareholders about the perils of climate change.
Schneiderman subpoenaed Exxon on Nov. 4, demanding extensive
financial records, emails and other documents, a source familiar
with the investigation told Reuters.
Peabody, whose shares were up 5 percent at $15.27 in morning
trading, said there was no other action associated with the
settlement, no admission or denial of wrongdoing, and no
financial penalty.
The company had denied it had the ability to project the
impact of increased climate change regulation on its business,
even though it had internally made projections that such
regulation would have severe impact on its business, a statement
from Schneiderman's office said. (on.ny.gov/1SDupOG)
Peabody, like other coal miners, has been hit by weak coal
prices, and its shares have lost more than 90 percent of their
value in the past 12 months.
The company will file revised disclosures with the
Securities and Exchange Commission, Schneiderman's office said.
The disclosures affirm that "concerns about the
environmental impacts of coal combustion ... could significantly
affect demand for our products or our securities," the
attorney-general's office said.
