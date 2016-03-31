March 31 Peabody Energy Corp, the
largest U.S. coal producer, said it would lay off about 235
employees at a mine in the Powder River basin, two weeks after
the company flagged bankruptcy risk.
The reductions affect about 15 percent of the workforce at
the North Antelope Rochelle mine in the basin which straddles
Montana and Wyoming, the company said on Thursday.
After the reductions, Peabody's Powder River basin
operations will employ about 1,500 workers, of which about 1,150
will be at North Antelope, the coal miner said.
