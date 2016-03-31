(Adds background)
March 31 Peabody Energy Corp, the
largest U.S. coal producer, said it would lay off about 235
employees at a mine in the Powder River basin, two weeks after
the company flagged bankruptcy risk.
The reductions affect about 15 percent of the workforce at
the North Antelope Rochelle mine in the basin straddling Montana
and Wyoming, the company said on Thursday.
After reduction, Peabody's Powder River basin operations
will employ about 1,500 workers, of which about 1,150 will be at
North Antelope, the coal miner said.
Peabody, which agreed in November to sell three mines to
Bowie Resource Holdings, said in a regulatory filing on Thursday
that the two companies had agreed to waive their termination
rights and evaluate alternative payment structures.
Bowie's $650 million loan to finance its purchase of
Peabody's mines in New Mexico and Colorado was "temporarily
shelved", a source close to the deal said in February.
Falling demand for coal, tougher environmental controls and
cheaper natural gas have pushed several big coal miners,
including Arch Coal Inc, into bankruptcy in the past
year.
Peabody skipped $71.1 million in interest payments this
month, kicking off a 30-day grace period.
St. Louis-based Peabody, which employed 7,600 people as of
Dec. 31, said it was looking at bond exchanges, cost cuts and
waivers to its credit agreements to shore up its finances.
