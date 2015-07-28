July 28 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a much bigger second-quarter loss as it recorded $900.8 million in impairment charges.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders widened to $1.04 billion, or $3.84 per share, for the second quarter ended June 30 from $73.3 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell nearly 24 percent to $1.34 billion.

The company also said it would suspend its quarterly dividend. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)