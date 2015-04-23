GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks advance, dollar, oil recover from multi-month lows
* Asia higher but markets nervous about U.S. growth prospects
April 23 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp reported a 5.5 percent fall in quarterly revenue due to lower prices and weak Chinese demand.
The company's revenue fell to $1.54 billion in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.63 billion a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to common stockholders widened to $176.6 million, or 65 cents per share, from $48.5 million, or 18 cents per share.
The company said the results included an impact of $103.8 million related to currency and fuel hedging. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SINGAPORE, March 23 Oil prices on Thursday recovered from losses chalked up the session before, but the market remains under pressure as bloated U.S. crude inventories and rising output dampen OPEC-led efforts to curb global production.