* Q3 adj profit 70-90cts/share vs pvs $1.05-$1.25/share

* Production at North Goonyella mine down 4-6 weeks

* Declares force majeure

* Stock drops over 4 percent

By Steve James

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Peabody Energy Corp BTU.N cut its third-quarter and full-year earnings outlook because of a roof fall at one of its Australian mines where production will be halted for four to six weeks.

The company has declared force majeure at the North Goonyella mine in Queensland, meaning it cannot fulfill the terms of its delivery contracts for steelmaking metallurgical coal.

"That high-quality coal is in big demand and commanding high price levels," spokesman Vic Svec told Reuters on Friday.

"We have declared force majeure at the mine. We are working with customers regarding resumption of operations as to when they can get the coal they need."

Analysts saw only a short-term impact for the U.S. company and said the production losses were unlikely to have a major effect on global prices for metallurgical coal, which is in great demand right now from Asian steelmakers.

Still, Peabody's shares dropped 4.1 percent and were trading at $45.68 in the early afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.

Analyst Meredith Bandy of BMO Capital Markets noted the mine produces at most about 250,000 tons per month, which is a "fairly small proportion" of the global export market.

"But, if it (halted production) lasted for a longer period, it could have an effect on prices," she said.

In a news release on Thursday evening, St Louis-based Peabody said production at North Goonyella will be halted until early October, following the accident last month in which there were no injuries.

It said the roof fall blocked the main entrance to the mine at a time when production was largely halted because of equipment moves. Spokesman Svec said the recovery plan included pouring concrete to fill the space left by the roof fall.

The accident comes at a time when Peabody is trying to expand in Australia to tap into the insatiable appetite of Asian steelmakers for metallurgical, or coking coal, to fire blast furnaces.

Peabody, the largest U.S. coal producer, has teamed with ArcelorMittal SA (ISPA.AS)(MT.N), the world's largest steelmaker, in an effort to acquire Australia's Macarthur Coal Ltd MCC.AX.

This week, it appeared the sweetened Peabody-ArceloMittal offer of A$4.9 billion ($5.2 billion) for Macarthur would seal the deal after a rival bidder failed to emerge.

As a result of the impact from the roof fall at North Goonyella, Peabody said third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will be affected by up to $125 million, with the full-year 2011 impact expected to be as much as $175 million.

It now anticipates third-quarter earnings of 70 cents to 90 cents per share, down from its previous estimate of $1.05 to $1.25 per share. It expects EBITDA for the quarter to be $450 million to $550 million, a reduction from $575 million to $675 million.

For the full year, Peabody now expects earnings of $3.70 to $4.15 per share and EBITDA of $2.125 billion to $2.325 billion. Its previous target was $4.20 to $4.60 per share and $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion of EBITDA.

Analyst Jeremy Sussman of Brean Murray Carret & Co, did not view the effect as devastating.

"We are confident that although this will negatively impact short-term results, there shouldn't be any lasting medium to long-term effects," he wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Steve James; editing by Derek Caney, Steve Orlofsky and Andre Grenon)