SEOUL May 30 South Korea's LG International has submitted a bid for U.S. firm Peabody Energy Corp's Wilkie Creek coal mine in Australia, a spokesman for LG said on Wednesday.

The spokesman declined to comment on whether it made a solo bid or formed a consortium for the mine in Queensland.

The mine is worth between $500 million and $750 million, South Korean media reported in April. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)