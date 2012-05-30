* LG International puts in bid, PTT decides not to
* Wilkie Creek mine seen worth around $500 million
* Sale comes as coal prices drop, operating costs jump
(Adds PTT saying not interested)
SEOUL/BANGKOK, May 30 U.S. coal miner Peabody
Energy Corp has attracted a bid from South Korean trader
LG International for its Wilkie Creek mine in
Australia, which is valued at around $500 million, but may not
draw as many bids as it had hoped for.
Peabody decided late last year to sell the mine as it aimed
to focus instead on the assets it acquired with its $5 billion
takeover of Macarthur Coal in Australia last year. UBS
is advising Peabody on the sale.
Thailand's top energy firm PTT Pcl said on
Wednesday it had expressed interest in the Wilkie Creek mine but
pulled out of the process after reviewing the asset.
"After studying the information, we are not interested in
that because we think it does not suit us," Chitrapongse
Kwangsukstith, chairman of PTT International Co Ltd, told
Reuters.
LG has put in a bid, a spokesman in Seoul said earlier in
the day.
There has also been some interest from Japanese companies, a
source close to the transaction said, declining to be named as
the process is confidential.
"Suffice it to say, there has been very strong interest,"
Peabody Chief Executive Gregory Boyce told analysts in April
following the release of the company's quarterly earnings.
Boyce said the Wilkie Creek mine, which produces 2.5 million
tonnes a year of coal used in power stations on the Pacific Rim,
has the potential to grow based on planned port and rail
improvements out of the Surat Basin in Queensland.
PRICES UNDER PRESSURE
The sale is taking place in a tough environment, with
thermal coal prices down more than 25 percent this year, partly
due to exports coming to Asia from non-traditional sources like
Colombia, South Africa and the United States.
Australia's Newcastle spot coal index was
at$92.88 as of Friday.
Asian prices have come under pressure as U.S. coal producers
have been boosting exports due to a slump in demand from
domestic power stations, which have switched to burning natural
gas, thanks to abundant, cheap new supplies of shale gas.
At the same time operating costs at Australian coal mines
have shot up, mostly due to labour shortages, rising fuel and
energy costs, and face additional costs from a carbon tax from
July 1.
Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers said on
Wednesday underlying cash costs at its Curragh coal mine had
increased by 30 to 35 percent in the past two years.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim, Pisit Changplayngam and Narayanan
Somasundaram; Writing by Sonali Paul; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)