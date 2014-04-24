BRIEF-Growmax appoints Lloyd Wiggins as CFO
* Growmax Resources Corp says Lloyd Wiggins has been appointed chief financial officer of company, effective April 1, 2017
April 24 Peabody Energy Corp, the world's largest private-sector coal miner, said first-quarter loss more than doubled due to weak prices for steelmaking coal.
Net loss attributable to shareholders widened to $48.5 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $23.4 million, or 9 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell about 7 percent to $1.63 billion. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Apple says updated ipad(reg), featuring a brighter 9.7-inch retina display and best-in-class performance starting at $329
March 21 Apple Inc unveiled an updated version of its iPad tablet on Tuesday, starting at $329 and available to order from Friday.