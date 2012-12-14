BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it expects earnings to hit a trough in the first quarter due to lower sales and prices.
The company said U.S. sales would decline by about 2 million tons on weak demand. Prices would fall 5 percent as higher-priced contracts expire.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.