* Q3 adj EPS $0.87 vs est $0.85
* Q3 rev up 9 pct at $2.04 bln, beats estimates
Oct 25 Peabody Energy Corp's BTU.N quarterly
profit beat Wall Street estimates as the largest U.S. coal
producer realized higher pricing in all regions and domestic
volumes increased.
Third-quarter profit rose to $283.5 million, or $1.01 per
share, from $237.6 million, or 83 cents per share, in the
year-earlier period.
Excluding items, it earned 87 cents per share. Analysts
were expecting 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $2.04 billion, beating estimates
of $2.02 billion.
Earlier in the day, ArcelorMittal (ISPA.AS) unexpectedly
pulled out of its joint $5 billion bid with Peabody for
Australian miner Macarthur Coal MCC.AX, just a day after the
buyers said they had secured a majority of shares.[nL5E7LP286]
"While we anticipated a positive joint venture with
ArcelorMittal, we have always preferred a larger ownership. We
partnered with ArcelorMittal to increase the likelihood of
achieving control of Macarthur, which has now occurred,"
Peabody Chief Executive Gregory Boyce said in a statement on
Tuesday.
St Louis-based Peabody's shares closed at $40.94 on Monday
on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock has lost about 36
percent of its value this year, in line with the decline in the
Dow Jones coal index .DJUSCL.
