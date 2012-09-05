Malaysia rolls out red carpet as Saudi king kicks off Asia tour
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
Sept 5 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp said it would close a mine in Indiana as the availability of cheap natural gas depresses demand for coal used in power generation.
Soft market conditions have made operations uneconomical, Peabody said.
The company expects to incur a non-cash after-tax charge of $75 million in the current quarter due to a writedown of assets, it said.
The Air Quality mine in Vincennes, Indiana, which has 230 employees, produced 1.2 million tons in 2011. Peabody's total production was 228.9 million tons in 2011.
The miner said it was working with employees regarding placement opportunities at its other operations.
Weak prices have forced many coal companies, including Alpha Natural Resources Inc, Walter Energy Inc and Consol Energy Inc, to cut production.
Patriot Coal, which was spun off from Peabody in 2007, filed for bankruptcy protection in July.
* King Salman arrives in Kuala Lumpur for start of rare Asian tour
GENEVA, Feb 25 The Syrian opposition delegation attending peace talks in Geneva condemned an attack by suicide bombers that killed security forces in Homs on Saturday, while suggesting that only people with security clearances could get close to the area.
Feb 25 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration will begin rolling back Obama-era environmental regulations in an "aggressive way" as soon as next week, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency said on Saturday - adding he understood why some Americans want to see his agency eliminated completely.