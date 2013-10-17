UPDATE 4-Oil inches up as OPEC sticks to output pledges
* Losses reversed as investors take heart from OPEC compliance
Oct 17 Peabody Energy Corp reported a third-quarter net loss, compared with a year-ago profit, due to lower demand and prices for metallurgical coal used to make steel.
The company reported a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $26.1 million, or 10 cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with net income of $42.9 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell nearly 13 percent to $1.80 billion.
Peabody sells a mixture of higher-margin metallurgical coal, used to make steel, and thermal coal, used by utilities to generate electricity.
A drop in steel demand in the United States and Europe has hammered prices for metallurgical coal.
LONDON, March 1 BP agreed on Wednesday to buy Clean Energy Fuels Corp's biomethane business for $155 million, expanding its huge gas supply portfolio in the United States and showing its shift to less carbon-intensive projects.
TOKYO, March 1 Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.