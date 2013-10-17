* Adjusted profit 5 cents/share vs Street view loss 4 cents
* Revenue down 13 percent at $1.80 billion
(Recasts first paragraph, updates share activity, adds outlook,
background)
Oct 17 Coal miner Peabody Energy Corp
reported better than expected quarterly results as higher
natural gas prices strengthened U.S. utilities' demand for coal
and the company reined in costs in Australia and the United
States.
Peabody shares were up 5 percent following the announcement,
which also lifted shares of other U.S. coal miners. The Dow
Jones U.S. Coal index was up 1.78 percent.
Peabody, the world's largest private-sector coal miner,
sells both higher-margin metallurgical coal, used to make steel,
and thermal coal used to generate electricity.
Both markets have been under pressure, with a drop in steel
demand hammering prices for metallurgical coal. Miners have cut
production of steel-making coal to underpin prices, but the
global market is still oversupplied. Even so, a key
metallurgical coal price benchmark improved to $152 per tonne
from $145 per tonne last quarter, Peabody said.
U.S. utilities have been burning less thermal coal in recent
years as the boom in hydraulic fracturing extraction techniques
has driven down prices for natural gas. Higher natural gas
prices this year, however, have prompted a switch back to
cheaper coal. Natural gas-fired electricity generation has
declined 14 percent this year, Peabody said.
Shipments from the company's Australian mines rose 6 percent
to 9 million tons, while costs per ton fell 8 percent.
Average unit costs fell 3 percent at Peabody's U.S. mines.
The company's adjusted profit was 5 cents per share. On that
basis, analysts on average had expected a loss of 4 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Peabody posted a net loss for the quarter of $26.1 million,
or 10 cents per share. A year ago, it had a net profit of $42.9
million, or 16 cents per share.
Revenue fell nearly 13 percent to $1.80 billion, in line
with analysts' estimates.
For the full year, Peabody expects adjusted earnings before
interest, taxes depreciation and amortization of $1.07 billion
to $1.15 billion and earnings per share of 27 cents to 45 cents.
Analysts extrapolated that the company's fourth-quarter EBITDA
outlook was slightly below the average Wall Street estimate.
Morgan Stanley's Evan Kurtz said the company was likely being
conservative.
Peabody cut the top end of its full-year capital spending
target to $400 million from $450 million as coal prices remain
weak.
Peabody shares were up 4 percent to $18.61 in early
afternoon trade on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock
earlier rose as high as $19.57, its highest level since early
June.
(Reporting by Nichola Groom in Los Angeles and Swetha Gopinath
in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Leslie Adler)