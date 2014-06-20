BRIEF-Fulton Financial prices offering of $125 mln senior notes
* Fulton Financial announces pricing of $125 million senior notes offering
(Refiles to insert bracket after company code)
June 20 Peach Property Group AG : Says existing and new shareholders take shares from reallocation
Peach Property Group AG says as part of institutional transaction total of 600,000 shares, representing about 12 pct of share capital was reallocated.
Peach Property Group AG says transaction at market price.
March 14Yunnan Metropolitan Real Estate Development Co Ltd :
* Jan-Feb property investment up 8.9 pct y/y, pace cools from Dec