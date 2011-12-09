* Firm looking to restructure 240 mln stg of debt

* Sky News says firm may close up to 200 stores

LONDON Dec 9 British clothing retailer Peacocks is looking to restructure 240 million pounds ($375.2 million) of debt amid reports the firm is planning a huge round of store closures, adding to the UK retail sector's pre-Christmas gloom.

"We continue to progress our restructuring discussions and plans, with no decisions taken at this point," said a spokesman for the group, which trades from 611 Peacocks stores and 394 Bonmarche shops in the UK, as well as 117 overseas outlets.

He declined to comment on a report on Sky News which said Peacocks was looking to axe up to 200 UK stores.

Peacocks made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 66.5 million pounds in the year through March 2011.

Its shareholders include U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs , while management, led by Chief Executive Richard Kirk, have a significant minority holding.

A source close to the situation said Peacocks' lenders, the main one of which is Royal Bank of Scotland, remain supportive of the management team which is examining its property portfolio.

"The business is performing respectably in a poor market. What they've got to do is get their capital structure right so that it can go forward," said the source, adding no announcement on the restructuring was expected until the new year.

With UK consumers' disposable incomes being squeezed by rising prices, muted wages growth and government austerity measures, British retailers are nervous about spending in the key Christmas trading period and discounting is rife.

Industry data for November was weak and firms, such as fashion chain French Connection and video games retailer Game, have already issued pre-Christmas profit warnings.

On Wednesday outdoor goods firm Blacks Leisure put itself up for sale and on Thursday shoe shop group Barratts collapsed into administration, threatening nearly 4,000 jobs. ($1 = 0.6398 British pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)