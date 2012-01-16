(Adds detail, background, analyst comment)
By James Davey and Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Jan 16 British discount clothing
retailer Peacocks looks set to become the latest household name
to fall by the wayside in the consumer downturn, filing a notice
to appoint administrators after talks to restructure 240 million
pounds ($368 million) of debt failed.
"Discussions with other potential investors are ongoing. To
protect the business whilst discussions with such investors are
progressed, the directors of the Peacock Group have filed a
notice of intention to appoint an administrator," the retailer
said on Monday.
Such notices give companies breathing space to discuss any
survival plans with the nominated administrator, in Peacocks'
case KPMG, without the threat of legal action from third
parties. However, in most cases the result is administration.
Peacocks trades from 611 Peacocks stores and 394 Bonmarche
shops in Britain, employing about 10,000 people.
The firm also said it was in advanced and exclusive talks
with a potential purchaser of Bonmarche.
It did not name the suitor, although a source familiar with
the situation told Reuters the private equity firm Sun European
Partners was seeking a deal that could involve a pre-pack
administration of Bonmarche.
Sun European Partners declined to comment.
Peacocks' predicament worsened after it failed to attract
new investors and joint major lender state-controlled Royal Bank
of Scotland would not support a proposal to turn some of
the retailer's debts into equity holdings in the company.
RBS had taken account of a string of bad news in the British
retail sector since Christmas, including last week's profit
warning from Tesco, the UK's biggest stores group.
"Each company restructure is judged on its own merits, but
clearly the difficult conditions that retailers face is an
important factor. We have been and continue to be supportive of
the company," RBS said in a statement.
"New investors willing to inject sufficient capital could
not be found. If further funds are required, then this is an
issue for shareholders and for approval by a majority of the
company's lenders."
Peacocks' other main lender is Barclays. "At every
stage Barclays has been willing to support the management in the
restructuring of the business," it said in a statement.
Peacocks shareholders include U.S. investment bank Goldman
Sachs and hedge funds Och Ziff and Perry Capital, while
management, led by Chief Executive Richard Kirk, have a
significant minority holding.
The retailer made earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 66.5 million pounds in
the year through March 2011.
"The chances of it being pre-packed are reasonably high
given the track record of the business. So, apart from a tail of
stores that might be shed through this process, the bulk of the
jobs could theoretically be saved," said analysts at Singer
Capital Markets.
In so-called pre-pack deals companies are declared insolvent
and go into administration before immediately re-emerging under
different ownership.
PAST TIMES COULD BE HISTORY
Within minutes of Peacocks' statement, Past Times, the
British seller of nostalgia-themed gifts, announced it had gone
into administration.
Administrators KPMG said Past Times, which trades from 51
remaining stores after the recent closure of 46, would be wound
down if a buyer could not be found.
With the retail outlook bleak, hedge funds hunting profits
from falling share prices are circling many of Britain's biggest
quoted store groups, and fears are growing of a wave of UK
retail failures equivalent to that which saw Woolworths go under
in 2008-9.
A handful of small privately owned retail players went into
administration over the Christmas holiday, including toy store
Hawkins Bazaar and fashion chain D2 Jeans, after quarterly rent
fell due on Dec. 25, while last week outdoor goods group Blacks
Leisure was bought by rival JD Sports in a
pre-pack deal.
