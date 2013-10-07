HONG KONG Oct 7 Four people have been charged
with fraud and money laundering at Pearl Oriental Oil Limited
, Hong Kong's anti-corruption watchdog said on Monday.
The company, whose shares were suspended from trading on
Monday pending the announcement, had been under investigation
since February 2012 in connection with an acquisition of natural
gas and oil fields in the United States.
Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption said
it had arrested the four in January this year on suspicion of
making false statements to the stock exchange about the deal.
The defendants are Wong Yuk Kwan, chairman and executive
director of Pearl Oriental Oil; Lew Mon Hung, former deputy
chairman and executive director; Yip Sui Kuen Kitty, vice
financial officer and administrative manager of the company; and
Yik Siu Hung, whose relationship to Pearl Oriental was not
specified.
All four have been charged with two counts of conspiracy to
defraud, while Yik and Yip have also been charged with money
laundering. Lawyers for the accused could not be reached for
comment. Pearl Oriental declined to comment.
The company's shares closed on Monday at HK$0.330, their
lowest close since mid-2009.