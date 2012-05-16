(Adds details, background)
* Certiport makes 60 percent of sales outside N.America
* Top customers include Microsoft, Adobe, HP
* Presence of 12,000 testing centres in 150 countries
LONDON, May 16 British education and publishing
group Pearson has bought Certiport, which provides
testing and certification services for leading IT companies, for
$140 million in cash from Spire Capital Partners, it said on
Wednesday.
Pearson, which owns the world's biggest education business
as well as the Financial Times and Penguin Books, said the move
would expand the product range and geographical reach of its
professional testing business.
U.S.-based Certiport makes more than 60 percent of its
revenues outside North America and is particularly strong in
Asia and the Middle East, in line with Pearson's strategy of
expansion in emerging markets.
Its top customers include Microsoft, Adobe
and Hewlett-Packard, and it has a network of 12,000
testing centres in more than 150 countries.
Pearson administers millions of tests each year for the
private and public sectors in areas ranging from construction to
mathematics.
The business is a key driver of its professional education
unit, which increased its sales by 15 percent to 382 million
pounds ($613 million) last year, representing about 7 percent of
Pearson's group sales.
($1 = 0.6235 British pounds)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)