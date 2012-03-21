LONDON, March 21 The Financial Times has agreed an improved pay deal with its editorial staff, Britain's National Union of Journalists said on Wednesday, adding that it had now called off industrial action planned for next week.

The NUJ said the Pearson-owned company had agreed to pay an extra 0.5 percentage points over its previous offer, meaning that all staff will get an increase of at least 2.5 percent for 2011.

The overall pay bill will still be 3.5 percent, as less of the total budget will be reserved for merit pay. The union had argued for a more even distribution of the money available for pay increases.

"The FT NUJ chapel voted unanimously to welcome the decision to redistribute this year's pay award more equitably," the union said in a letter.

The Financial Times was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)