BRIEF-Ex-Comverse CEO Alexander gets 2-1/2 years prison in options backdating case
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
LONDON Nov 27 Rona Fairhead, chief executive of Pearson's Financial Times Group, is to stand down from the pink-paged newspaper group next April, she announced on Tuesday.
Fairhead will become the latest senior executive to leave the British media and education group following the announcement in October that Pearson Chief Executive Marjorie Scardino would step down at the end of the year after 16 years.
Analysts have recently questioned whether the change at the top of the Pearson group could result in a sale of the FT Group.
Feb 23 Former comverse technology ceo jacob 'kobi' alexander is sentenced to 2-1/2 years prison - court hearing
Feb 23 Royal Bank of Canada is in a court battle with a former executive it dismissed after moving him to the Bahamas, where it could continue a lucrative trading business hindered by U.S. regulations by using a little-known exception for foreign banks.
* Says action related to LGBTQ community taken by Trump administration is "troubling and goes against all that we believe in" Source text - (http://bit.ly/2lKsqjZ) Further company coverage: