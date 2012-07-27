LONDON, July 27 British education and publishing group Pearson said 2012 was turning out to be tougher than it expected after profit fell by 10 percent in the first half, although it said it could still achieve growth for the full year.

The Penguin books and Financial Times publisher on Friday posted adjusted operating profit of 188 million pounds for the first half on sales of 2.58 billion pounds, up 6 percent at constant exchange rates.

Chief executive Marjorie Scardino said: "We began 2012 planning for a challenging external environment and our caution was well-placed: conditions have been tough in the early part of this year and, for a couple of parts of Pearson, tougher than expected."

The company raised its interim dividend by 7 percent to 15 pence a share.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle)