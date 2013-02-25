LONDON Feb 25 British education and media group
Pearson posted 2012 earnings in line with the
downgraded guidance it provided in January and said it expected
this year's performance to be broadly level with 2012.
The owner of the Financial Times newspaper and Penguin books
publisher said full-year adjusted earnings per share fell 3
percent to 84.2 pence on Monday, in line with the 84 pence level
the company estimated in January.
Pearson forecast that tough trading conditions and
structural industry change would continue in 2013. It said it
expected 150 million pounds ($229 million) of gross
restructuring costs this year as part of a plan to accelerate
its education business towards digital services and fast-growing
economies.