Russia's MegaFon expects flat sales after sharp profit fall
MOSCOW, March 16 Russian mobile operator MegaFon forecast its revenues would be flat or grow slightly in 2017 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter earnings and sales on Thursday.
LONDON Feb 28 British publisher Pearson said it expected 2014 earnings to fall, after publishing full-year results within the range of already downgraded forecasts due to the hit from the deteriorating U.S. education market.
Pearson, the 170-year-old education and media group which is restructuring under new leadership to grow again in 2015, has endured a tough 2013, downgrading its guidance twice.
On Friday it reported 2013 adjusted earnings per share of 70.1 pence after restructuring charges, down from 82.6 pence last year. It said at current exchange rates, 2014 adjusted EPS should be between 62 pence and 67 pence.
The British group, which also owns the Financial Times, warned in January that its 2013 earnings would be lower than expected due to higher restructuring costs and poor demand for its North America education business in its key selling quarter.
(Adds details) March 16 Balfour Beatty on Thursday said it returned to annual profit on the back of strong growth in its U.S. construction division and an improved performance from its British business in the second half. The company reported pretax profit from continuing operations before one-off items of 60 million pounds ($74 million) for the year to Dec. 31, marking a rebound from a loss of 123 million a year earlier. Balfour has spent two years overhauling