LONDON, July 26 British publisher Pearson
said adjusted earnings fell by a third in the first
half, slightly more than the market expected, after
restructuring charges, and said it still expected a broadly flat
outcome for the year.
The educational publisher and Financial Times owner on
Friday said adjusted earnings per share fell 4.9 pence to 9.9
pence including restructuring charges on sales up 5 percent at
constant rates to 2.8 billion pounds ($4.3 billion).
Analysts were expecting sales of 2.7 billion pounds and
adjusted earnings per share of 10.6 pence, according to a
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.
Chief executive John Fallon said: "In general, good growth
in our digital, services and developing-market businesses
continues to offset tough conditions for traditional
publishing."