Feb 7 Media group Pearson Plc has signed on as the anchor tenant for developer SJP Properties' Waterfront Corporate Center III in Hoboken, New Jersey, retaining 1,750 jobs in the state, the company and the lieutenant governor's office said on Tuesday.

The UK publisher signed a lease for more than 200,000 square feet in the last phase of SJP's 1.5 million-square foot, three-building office and retail complex. Pearson will occupy five floors starting in 2014 and is relocating about 900 employees from its current offices in Upper Saddle River and Old Tappan, New Jersey.

It will still occupy other offices in New Jersey but transfer some jobs to its offices in New York.

In return, Pearson will receive an Urban Transit Hub Tax Credit of up to $66 million over 10 years for keeping 900 jobs in northern New Jersey. As a condition of the award, Pearson will be required to maintain a statewide employment level of 1,666 each year of the tax credit.

Pearson is the publisher of the Financial Times and owns book publisher Penguin. It also produces curriculum materials, multimedia learning tools and testing programs. (Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)