* Q1 underlying sales up 3 percent to 1.2 billion pounds
* Sales, profits still seen growing in 2012
* External environment remains challenging
LONDON, April 27 Publishing group Pearson
reported underlying sales growth of 3 percent in the
first quarter, helped by international education and the
Financial Times, and said it still expected sales and operating
profit to grow this year.
The British company, which owns the world's biggest
education business and Penguin books as well as the FT, said on
Friday first-quarter sales were 1.2 billion pounds ($1.9
billion).
Pearson reiterated its forecast for sales and operating
profit to grow for 2012 as a whole, despite cuts to U.S. state
budgets for textbooks and British funding for apprenticeships.
The quarter was stronger than analysts had expected, but the
company's results are weighted towards the second half of the
year, which includes the back-to-school textbook buying season,
and the Christmas holiday when Penguin's sales are strong.
Pearson said: "Though the external environment remains
challenging and we are yet to see signs of improvement, we
continue to expect Pearson to achieve growth in sales and
operating profits for the year as a whole."
Shares in Pearson are down 5 percent this year so far and
are regarded as a bargain by many analysts at an enterprise
value of about seven times 2013 core earnings, close to an
all-time low.
($1 = 0.6178 British pounds)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by James Davey)