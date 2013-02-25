* Sees 2013 earnings flat
* 2012 EPS down 3 pct to 84.2 pence in line with January
guidance
* Starts 150 mln stg restructuring plan
* CEO says FT not for sale
* Shares down 5.6 pct
By Sarah Young
LONDON, Feb 25 British learning and media group
Pearson warned earnings will stall this year as it
launched a 150-million-pound ($228.99 million) overhaul to
counter a tough advertising market and tighter educational
budgets.
The group's new chief executive John Fallon, who took over
from long-serving Majorie Scardino in January, said the plan
will help deliver faster growth from 2015.
Shares in the owner of the world's biggest education
technology business and the Financial Times (FT) newspaper, fell
5.5 percent to 1,148 pence, hitting their lowest level since
June last year.
The group issued a rare downgrade to forecasts in January as
sluggish advertising and weaker educational funding in developed
markets squeezed its profits.
The weakening conditions come at a time of widespread change
for the FTSE 100 company.
As well as welcoming a new boss, it is merging its Penguin
book publisher with Random House, owned by Germany's
Bertelsmann.
It also faces constant media speculation as to whether it
will sell its FT Group, although this was denied by the new
chief executive on Monday.
"The key feature of Pearson's 2012 results was the very weak
guidance for 2013 and implied for 2014, which should lead to
significant consensus downgrades," Liberum analyst Ian Whittaker
said.
Pearson said full-year adjusted earnings per share fell 3
percent to 84.2 pence, in line with its January guidance, on
revenue up 4 percent to 6.1 billion pounds.
FT NOT FOR SALE
Speculation that Pearson may sell the FT has increased, in
part because Fallon has few ties to the newspaper industry. But
he dismissed the rumours, calling the FT a valuable part of
Pearson.
"I have said the business is not for sale, nor have we
initiated, conducted, encouraged in any shape or form, any sort
of process whatsoever, nor have I had any conversations with
anybody about the sale of the FT," Fallon said on a call with
reporters.
The FT also gives it a powerful brand in emerging markets,
helping it sell its education products there, Fallon said.
Pearson said it has around 500 million pounds for
acquisitions.
"With no need for cash, we believe a sale of the FT is
unlikely," Liberum's Whittaker said.
Pearson said the reorganisation, which will cost 150 million
pounds this year, but also deliver 50 million pounds of cost
savings in 2013 and 100 million annually from 2014, will speed
up the move to selling products and services digitally, instead
of in print.
The emerging markets business, which aims to capture a rise
in spending on education by a burgeoning and aspirational middle
class, the digital business and the Penguin Random House deal
will result in faster growth and will help improve margins from
2015, Pearson said.
The cost savings will be reinvested in the business and
spent on further restructuring, Pearson said.
The company's entire educational supply chain will be
affected by the restructuring, said Fallon, from product
development, production sales, marketing, warehousing,
distribution and customer services.
Some closures and job losses will result from the
restructuring, Fallon added, declining to be drawn on how many.