LONDON, April 27 LONDON, April 27 (Reuters)
- Pearson PLC :
* Interim management statement
* Trading in line with the expectations set out in our
full-year results
announcement on 27 February
* In the first three months of the year, we increased sales by
11% at constant
exchange rates to £1.16BN
* We continue to expect Pearson to achieve growth in sales and
operating
profits for the year as a whole
* We expect our first-half operating profits to be lower this
year than in 2011
* Intend to mount a robust defence of our actions in the civil
proceedings
recently announced by the US DOJ
* Proposing a final dividend of 28.0P
