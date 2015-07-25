UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN, July 25 Italian holding company Exor said on Saturday it was in talks with Britain's Pearson on the possibility of raising its 4.72 percent stake in The Economist Group, publisher of The Economist newspaper.
Any increased investment in The Economist Group would represent a minority shareholding, the investment company of Italy's Agnelli family said in a statement. It added that, at the moment, there was no certainty that the discussions would result in a transaction.
Exor, which holds controlling stakes in carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and tractor manufacturer CNH Industrial, is looking at diversifying its portfolio away from automotive.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.