LONDON, July 23 Britain's Pearson said
it was in advanced talks about selling the Financial Times
newspaper, confirming an earlier Reuters report on Thursday.
"Pearson notes recent press speculation and confirms that it
is in advanced discussions regarding the potential disposal of
FT Group although there is no certainty that the discussions
will lead to a transaction," the company said.
A source told Reuters the group had decided to sell the
newspaper and website to a "global, digital news company".
