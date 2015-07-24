* Nikkei vows to respect FT's editorial direction
* Some FT staff still fret about values, working conditions
* Not all of Japan's foreign takeovers end happily
TOKYO/LONDON, July 24 For all the assurances by
Nikkei executives on Friday that the Financial Times would
retain editorial independence under their ownership, some staff
at the business daily were fretting about everything from
journalistic standards to holiday allowance.
Most acquisitions cause workforce anxiety, but some of Japan
Inc's overseas buys have foundered on perceived differences in
corporate culture and values.
Nomura's cut-price purchase of parts of failed Wall
Street broker Lehman Brothers during the financial crisis caused
tension and resentment, and hit the bottom-line. Gung-ho Lehman
bankers champed at Japanese conservatism and bureaucracy, while
Nomura veterans chafed at how much Lehman staff were paid.
Nikkei promises a far more hands-off approach to the FT.
"We will respect each other's editorial direction and
newsroom culture. If there are problems, we will discuss them
frankly and make efforts to find points of agreement," President
and CEO Naotoshi Okada said on Friday.
On the business side, Nikkei and the FT have much in common.
Both are hardwired to the financial world, seeking to 'scoop'
rivals on corporate and economic news, and both have been around
long enough to be seen almost as part of the establishment.
"The Nikkei is ... more pragmatic, business-focused and
prides itself on the quality of the information it gets,
particularly from Japanese corporate sources," said Peter
Tasker, a prominent Tokyo-based analyst at Arcus Research and
occasional contributor to both the Nikkei and the FT.
"The FT is sort of sui generis (unique) in the UK. Accuracy
and detail and quality of argument are more important (to the
FT) than they would be for other (British) newspapers."
"DEEPLY TROUBLED"
Others, however, noted the potential for cultural collision.
Michael Woodford, the former CEO who exposed an accounting
scandal at Olympus Corp in 2011 by working with the FT,
told Reuters that Japanese media is "deferential and almost
reverential to powerful forces," and he wouldn't have taken the
Olympus story to the FT if it had been owned by Nikkei.
"I'm deeply troubled that the subliminal effect of being
owned by Nikkei will make it (the FT) less willing to publish
articles critical of corporate Japan, which includes the
Nikkei," he said.
Those concerns were echoed by one FT journalist in London,
who asked not to be named. "With Nikkei, there are obvious
concerns. They didn't do a great job exposing Olympus."
"There's a different culture in journalism and also in the
readership in Japan. That question might be more acute for our
Tokyo bureau. What happens when we have to be forceful and do
our style of reporting on Japan Plc?"
Former FT editor Andrew Gowers said Nikkei's long experience
and tradition in financial newspapers makes it a good choice as
buyer of the FT, but added: "This is a transition time, there
are cultural differences between Japanese journalism and
Anglo-Saxon journalism and it would be just good to have it
acknowledged that the FT has its own way."
WORK/LIFE BALANCE
For Nikkei and the FT, a meeting of those cultures is
likely, for now, to not go far beyond the mutual publication of
each others' stories and a sharing of digital strategy.
Okada said there were no plans to cut jobs or merge bureaus,
though he said separate Nikkei and FT bureaus might be brought
under the same roof.
That may spook some at the FT.
"The FT is very good in terms of work/life balance,
especially holidays," said an individual familiar with the
paper's newsroom. "The Japanese are notoriously not. We get a
starting six weeks' holiday, and the Japanese have a rather
different attitude to working hours."
A previous, more limited, tie-up Nikkei had from the late
1990s with Wall Street Journal publisher Dow Jones & Co, now
owned by News Corp, was not a roaring success.
The Dow Jones Newswires Tokyo bureau was put in a joint
newsroom at the newspaper's headquarters with staff from Nikkei
QUICK wire service, but plans to forge a joint news operation
were dropped.
Joint editorial meetings lapsed, with DJ journalists
complaining of a lack of support and cooperation from Nikkei
managers, recalled one former DJ staffer.
"I remember giving them a pre-publication WSJ scoop on the
Federal Reserve so they could set it up to snap (alert) with us.
The section chief put the story in his desk drawer," the former
staffer recalled.
On a more trivial level, tempers frayed among Dow Jones
employees who were used to having chairs with arm-rests. At
Nikkei, only senior staff had that luxury.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Estelle Shirbon and David Milliken
in London, and Taiga Uranaka in TOKYO; Writing by Ian Geoghegan;
Editing by Mike Collett-White)