* After deal, Barnes & Noble to own about 78.2 pct of Nook
* Microsoft to own about 16.8 pct of Nook after Pearson deal
* Barnes & Noble shares rise as much as 9.7 pct
* B&N also says U.S. holiday sales seen below expectations
(Adds analyst comments, updates stock prices)
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
Dec 28 British education and media publisher
Pearson Plc has agreed to acquire a 5 percent stake in
Barnes & Noble Inc's Nook Media unit for $89.5 million,
sending shares of the bookstore operator up as much as 9.7
percent on Friday.
The Nook Media unit comprises Barnes & Noble's digital
businesses - including the Nook e-reader and tablets and the
Nook digital bookstore - and 674 college bookstores across the
United States.
Pearson is the owner of the Financial Times newspaper and
the Penguin Group publishing house.
The latest investment in Nook comes after Microsoft Corp
agreed in April to invest $300 million in Barnes &
Noble's digital and college businesses, a move that sent Barnes
& Noble's shares up 79 percent at the time. Barnes & Noble and
Microsoft completed that partnership in October.
After the Pearson deal, Barnes & Noble will own about 78.2
percent of Nook Media and Microsoft will own around 16.8
percent, the companies said.
"We always believed that Microsoft was as interested in
Barnes & Noble's opportunity in education as it was in the
digital consumer arena," said David Strasser, analyst with
Janney Montgomery Scott.
"But after this investment from Pearson, it is more clear
that Nook Media has its sight set on transforming the way
education is administered in the US and around the world," he
wrote in a note to clients.
Nook has been a revenue-driver since its launch in 2009 as
readers buy more digital books, but product development and
marketing costs to keep the devices competitive with Amazon
Inc's Kindle have made it an expensive project.
Barnes & Noble said in November that the quarterly loss at
the Nook division increased on higher spending on its e-readers
and tablets to keep pace with larger rivals Amazon and Apple Inc
.
Meanwhile, the top U.S. bookstore chain also said on Friday
that sales in the crucial holiday season will come in below
expectations, based on preliminary results and current sales
trends.
Barnes & Noble said it would provide more details on its
holiday sales on Jan. 3. In November, it said that Nook device
sales over the four-day Thanksgiving weekend - one of the
busiest times of the year for U.S. retailers - doubled from last
year, helped by promotions by Wal-Mart Stores Inc and
Target Corp.
The 2012 holiday season may have been the worst for
retailers since the 2008 financial crisis, with sales growth far
below expectations, according to some early
findings.
Shares of Barnes & Noble were up 6.1 percent at $15.23 on
the New York Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon, off an earlier
high at $15.74. They were the fourth-largest gainer in
percentage terms on the NYSE.
Pearson shares ended 0.3 percent lower at 1,193 pence in
London.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Jessica Wohl in
Chicago and Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; editing by Joyjeet Das
and Matthew Lewis)