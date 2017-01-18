LONDON Jan 18 Troubled British education
publisher Pearson cut its profit outlook for the next
two years and said it would have to reset its 2017 dividend due
to an "unprecedented" decline in its North American business.
Pearson, which has issued a string of profit warnings in
recent years due to weakness in the U.S. and volatility in
emerging markets, said it expected to deliver operating profit
in line with guidance for 2016 due to a cost cutting programme.
But the slowdown in its markets meant it now sees 2017
underlying profitability around 180 million pounds ($222.1
million) lower than it had expected in early 2016. It has
withdrawn its operating profit goal for 2018 and said it would
have to "rebase" its dividend from 2017 onwards.
($1 = 0.8103 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton, editing by James Davey)