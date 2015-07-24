LONDON, July 24 Pearson, the British group selling the Financial Times in a $1.3 billion deal, increased its dividend and confirmed guidance on Friday after first-half operating profit dipped, partly on the timing of textbook adoption in the United States.

The company, which is now focused on education after agreeing to sell the newspaper to Japan's Nikkei on Thursday, said first half operating profit fell 4 percent to 72 million pounds ($111.67 million).

Pearson increased its interim dividend by 6 percent to 18 pence a share. ($1 = 0.6447 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)