BRIEF-Inseego updates on CFIUS process, sale of Novatel Wireless
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
LONDON, July 20 British publisher Pearson is exploring the sale of the Financial Times newspaper after receiving interest from potential buyers, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.
Bloomberg reported that Pearson is sounding out possible bidders for the newspaper and a sale may value the business at as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).
Pearson could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.6428 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
* Inseego Corp updates on CFIUS process and sale of Novatel Wireless, Inc.
WASHINGTON, March 31 NetSpend Corp, a unit of Total System Services Inc, has agreed to settle Federal Trade Commission allegations that the prepaid card company deceived people about access to funds deposited on NetSpend debit cards, the FTC said on Friday.