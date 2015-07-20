LONDON, July 20 British publisher Pearson is exploring the sale of the Financial Times newspaper after receiving interest from potential buyers, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Bloomberg reported that Pearson is sounding out possible bidders for the newspaper and a sale may value the business at as much as 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

Pearson could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.6428 pounds) (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)